TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky…

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with…

Seyi Shay leaves many in speechless as she goes completely nude…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His…

‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians drag…

Never give up if a guy tells you he has a girlfriend, go ahead…

Video of BBNaija Ike in bed with two ladies sparks controversy

Drama as Bobrisky and James Brown clash (video)

Social Media drama
By Olumide

Popular cross-dressers Bobrisky and James Brown have taken to social media to drag each other to filth.

The drama started after James Brown called out Bobrisky as he claimed that his senior in the cross-dressing business is threatening and planning to kill him.

See also: BBNaija’s Leo recounts how his principal got sacked on the day he was meant to expel him from school

READ ALSO

‘Tell them’ – reactions as Bobrisky…

“Honorable Deji” trends after Bobrisky mentioned the…

According to James Brown, Bobrisky is accusing him of stealing his contents.

James Brown who was not scared of whatever will happen fired back at his senior colleague by insisting that jail is not what he should be threatened with.

According to the male barbie, he has been there before and would not be intimidated by Bobrisky’s threat.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as comedienne Mummy Wa transforms to real ‘Freaky Freaky’ in…

‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over actor, Ramsey…

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with each other on…

Seyi Shay leaves many in speechless as she goes completely nude in new photo…

“I Can Die Tonight” – Man Who Went Viral For Buying His Baby Mama A Push…

‘She belongs to the streets’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as Bobrisky and James Brown clash (video)

Watch as Mercy Johnson hawks fufu in a movie role (Video)

Taaooma reacts to allegations by filmmaker over N1.5 million skit

Seyi Shay leaves many in speechless as she goes completely nude in new photo…

Actress Peace Onuoha Builds Her First House, Dedicates It To Her Late Father

BBNaija’s Leo recounts how his principal got sacked on the day he was meant to…

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney retires from playing football

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More