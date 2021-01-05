Drama as father in law unveils that his son isn’t his while investigating his grandchildren

The issue bothering on DNA continues to grow over the days especially on social media as different reports continue to surface about men taken their children to do the test.

A report has gone viral revealing how a Father-in-law received the most shocking news of his life after realising that his own son is not his biological son.

The father-in-law tried to investigate his grandchildren after doubting if the children belong to his son.

After investigation, its reported that the children belongs to their father but his own son is not his biological son.

This has reportedly created tension in the family.

