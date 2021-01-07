TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that attended Nengi’s birthday party

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

It looks like there is beginning to be some form of clashes among the BBNaija lockdown house as Ka3na Jones aka Boss lady unfollowed all ex-housemates that attended Nengi’s birthday party.

While the main reason for this remains unknown, Ka3na has unfollowed Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Lucy her former bestie, Lilo, Praise and every other BBnaija ex-housemate that celebrated Nengi.


While Ka3na and Nengi never had any serious issues while in the BBnaija house, it seems the Boss Lady never flowed well with Nengi, and even told Ozo to leave Nengi for Dorathy at some point.

See also; Marcus Rashford now the world’s most valuable footballer at £149 Million (full list)

Since the end of the show, Ka3na had always used every opportunity to shade Nengi.

In 2020, when Nengi was named the senior special assistant to the governor on the girl child in Bayelsa, Ka3na tweeted that she is an independent lady and never received anything from any governor.

