Drama as woman disrupts husband’s secret wedding to another lady in Abia

By Olumide

A video has gone viral on social media which showed the moment a heart-broken Nigerian woman disrupted the secret wedding of her husband to another woman in Umuahia, Abia state last weekend.

In the video shared by SaharaTV, the woman revealed she and her husband got married 17 years ago and they have four children.

She said she knew about her husband’s relationship with the lady for years but was didn’t act on it until he decided to tie the knot with her.

The woman stormed the wedding venue and disrupted the wedding proceedings and according to her, her husband’s other woman cannot come and reap where she didn’t sow.

Watch video below;

