‘Even as a sacrifice the gods will reject you’ – Anita Joseph tells troll who insinuated her husband has gone crazy

Controversial actress, Anita Joseph has fought dirty with a troll who insinuated she was running mad with her husband. MC Fish.

The comment was made in the comment section of a video Anita shared of herself and her husband posing for a photo in an uncompleted building.

Captioning the post, the 36-year-old wrote;

“My Gee Dresses me up too ..Tomorrow is my Birthday chai”… I feel so Anew …Swipe and be blessed..CHOKING SEASON ….. One thing I love abt Restricting people”.. You won’t even know you’re Restricted ..You just Dey insult your mama Dey go …Nxt one is blocking CHOKING SEASON ”

Reacting to this, a troll identified as commented; “U people don enter uncompleted building, remain to enter market.”

Angered by the comment, Anita branded the fan ugly. She replied; “saw your pictures chai,even as sacrifice the gods will reject you and curse the land you come from .”

See their exchange and the video below: