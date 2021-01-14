TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make…

‘I can never be able to repay you’ – Regina…

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one…

Regina Daniels mum sheds tears of joy as she receives Prado SUV…

Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu…

Every young person should emulate Simi and Adekunle’s love – Lady advises

Entertainment
By San

A lady has celebrated the love between two Nigerians stars, Simi and Adekunle God, and has deemed them a perfect model for young Nigerians.

Following the couple’s two year anniversary yesterday, the lady identified as Ifeoma Chukwogo on twitter tweeted that young Nigerians seeking love should toe the path of Adekunle and Simi’s love story.

“Simi + AG are cute cute but I especially like their love bcos it represents an image I think is nice for young Nigerians to see.

READ ALSO

Davido Shares Old Letter He Wrote For His Mother Years Ago

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for…

2 young super talented stars who started from the bottom together, & feed each other’s art, seem to both love God/humanity, yet are goofy free spirits” She tweeted.

Simi and Adekunle Gold have been married for two years and hey don’t stop serving social media audience their cute love and how much they are into each other. See some never seen before photos shared from their wedding here: Adekunle Gold recounts how he met Simi as they shower encomium on each other to mark their 2nd wedding anniversary

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child in Bayelsa State

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make woman, her children…

‘I can never be able to repay you’ – Regina Daniels publicly…

Actress, Biodun Okeowo, Omobutty confused as she orders for one car & gets…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Every young person should emulate Simi and Adekunle’s love – Lady advises

“I thought I would be happily married by now” – Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima says…

Nigerian billionaire, Bolu Akin-Olugbade dies of COVID-19

‘I love you both & don’t want to lose any of you’ –…

Don’t feel pressured by the many lies you see – Omotola Ekeinde advises

Singer Omawumi and husband celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary (Photo)

The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More