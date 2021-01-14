Every young person should emulate Simi and Adekunle’s love – Lady advises

A lady has celebrated the love between two Nigerians stars, Simi and Adekunle God, and has deemed them a perfect model for young Nigerians.

Following the couple’s two year anniversary yesterday, the lady identified as Ifeoma Chukwogo on twitter tweeted that young Nigerians seeking love should toe the path of Adekunle and Simi’s love story.

“Simi + AG are cute cute but I especially like their love bcos it represents an image I think is nice for young Nigerians to see.

2 young super talented stars who started from the bottom together, & feed each other’s art, seem to both love God/humanity, yet are goofy free spirits” She tweeted.

Simi and Adekunle Gold have been married for two years and hey don’t stop serving social media audience their cute love and how much they are into each other. See some never seen before photos shared from their wedding here: Adekunle Gold recounts how he met Simi as they shower encomium on each other to mark their 2nd wedding anniversary