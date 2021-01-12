Fear grips married women as James Brown vows to take over their husbands (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown has vowed to snatch men from married women who do not take care of their husbands in 2021.

The social media sensation took to his Instagram to share a video, stating that those who condemn his lifestyle should take a back seat as no one was there when he was having a rough patch through life.

Those who say i’ll go to hell for my lifestyle should shut up, i didn’t go the hell for selling pure water in public. James Brown said.

He also warned married women to get a full grip of themselves in 2021 as he and his gangs are ready to break marriages by snatching husbands from married women.

Watch the video below: