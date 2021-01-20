Filmmaker apologises for falsely accusing Taaooma

A filmmaker identified as Ola Owolabi (@olaondeckon Twitter) has apologised to popular comedienne, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, better known as Taaooma after he accused her of doing a shoddy N1.5 million skit.

Recall that the filmmaker in a post he shared on his Twitter page a few days ago claimed Taaooma charged his client the sum of N1.5 million for a video that didn’t entirely meet the expectations of the client.

However, Taaooma through her management, The Greenade Company went on to dismiss the claims and took actions.

See also: Taaooma reacts to allegations by filmmaker over N1.5 million skit

See Ola Owolabi’s apology below;

“WITHOUT PREJUDICE” “Paid Taaoma 1.5m. She shot video and the client doesn’t like the work done. And her position is TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT. We are not asking for a full refund, but at least a sense of concession will go a long way. 1.5m gone like that. And you guys wonder how Maraji fell off? For those of you asking “what did Maraji do?” Maraji didn’t do anything in this situation and she’s a fantastic story teller. However, ask anyone who has worked with her and her team, she’s not the easiest person to work with. Hence, the reason for the honest comparison.”

“The above statement was made on my twitter handle and I wish to use this medium to retract the same in respect to Miss. Apaokagi (Otaaooma). I wish to state that I have not had any personal/direct business transaction with Miss. Apaokagi (Otaaooma).

From what I have experienced since the said statement, I have now realised that I did not consider all the ramifications before making such statement. The statement was pulled down from my Twitter handle almost immediately. Please note that I did not intend to bring @taaooma’s reputation into any form of disrepute.

I sincerely apologise and regret any inconveniences this might have caused @taaooma. Thank you.

Ola Owolabi”