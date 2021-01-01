Frederick Leonard goes hard on lady who insulted him for being single at 40

Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard has slammed a troll who insulted him for not being married on Instagram. The actor took to his Instagram to upload a photo of himself, showing off his blonde hair and the lady took to the comments section to remind the actor that he is single at 40.

The photo was hailed by a lot of celebs and well-wishers but a comment stood out. A female fan with the username ‘LisaBerry’ said something which grabbed his eye. She shot him for being unmarried at 40years+.

