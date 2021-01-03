‘Friendship is not by force’ – BBNaija Mercy replies those attacking her for not attending Nengi’s birthday

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has replied those attacking her for not attending Nengi’s birthday.

Recall that Nengi celebrated her 23rd birthday on January 1st, and also received lots of gifts from friends and fans, including a Range Rover.

She hosted a birthday party which was attended by most friends and ex-BBN housemates, however, Mercy Eke was absent from the party and also didn’t celebrate Nengi on any of her social media accounts.

Taking to her Snapchat, Mercy warned critics to let her be because she cannot force a friendship with any of their faves.

According to Lambo as she is fondly called, she does not understand why people are expecting her to be friends with everyone.

Read all she wrote below;