Fuji Icon, Pasuma celebrates his first love on her birthday

Iconic Nigerian Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, also known as “Oganla one” took to Instagram to celebrate his first love, Wasilat on her birthday today.

In the birthday message, the 53-year-old musician described his daughter as a child of Grace and he also used the opportunity to pray for her.

Sharing multiple photos of the celebrant, Pasuma wrote;

‘HBD to my 1st Love. Alhaja Wasilat Olabisi Ayinuola Arike Omotopeda @ms_wassy Almighty Allah Shall grant all your heart Desires, You will not be a failure, life shall continue to favour you, every step you take shall lead to unprecedented success and humongous gains. Keep on soaring May you flourish and prosper abundantly in every aspect of your beautiful life. Llnp my Daughter of Grace.’