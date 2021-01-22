Girls don’t need men to feel like women – Tacha

Former BBNaija Pepper dem housemate now reality star Natacha Akide, popularly called Tacha, has sparked a debate following a recent statement on social media.

Tacha recently shared a post encouraging women to believe in themselves.

The reality star went on to say that women are capable of being who they want to be without a man.

Her post reads:

“Tell these girls, they don’t need men u feel like women.

Her post has however sparked different reactions online.

Tacha was disqualified from the 2019 Big Brother Naija house, however, she has turned out to be one of the most successful housemates from the edition.