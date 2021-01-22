TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole,…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope…

Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful…

Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating…

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ –…

Kamala Harris’ husband becomes the first ever “Second…

Girls don’t need men to feel like women – Tacha

Entertainment
By Olumide
“Stay strong queen” - Fans console Tacha after she released ‘edited’ nude photos of herself following threat from blackmailers

Former BBNaija Pepper dem housemate now reality star Natacha Akide, popularly called Tacha, has sparked a debate following a recent statement on social media.

Tacha recently shared a post encouraging women to believe in themselves.

The reality star went on to say that women are capable of being who they want to be without a man.

READ ALSO

“If I Don’t Find Love, I’ll Have My Kids Through…

Valentine’s day:The energy lovers are planning to use…

See also: “My son going through spiritual challenge” – Doyin Okupe reacts to son’s gay status

Her post reads:

“Tell these girls, they don’t need men u feel like women.

Her post has however sparked different reactions online.

Tacha was disqualified from the 2019 Big Brother Naija house, however, she has turned out to be one of the most successful housemates from the edition.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

24hrs after Omotola was accused of an affair with Oshiomole, chats between her…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His…

Kanayo O Kanayo Shares Lovely Throwback Photo With His Beautiful Children

Bobrisky talks about his rumoured fight with Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian Couple Buys Their First House 2 years After Relocating To Canada

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Girls don’t need men to feel like women – Tacha

“My son going through spiritual challenge” – Doyin Okupe reacts to…

BBNaija’s Neo encourages men to normalize praying for their women

Don Jazzy signs 18-year-old songster, Ayra to Mavin label (Video)

Beautiful ladies are always single – BBNaija’s Dorathy claims

Tunde Ednut recovers Instagram account with one million followers intact

Actress, Iyabo Ojo gushes over her two children, says she is a proud mum

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More