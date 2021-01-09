‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ – Bobrisky laments bitterly

Famous Nigerian Crossdresser, Bobrisky took to Instagram to lament bitterly about how God made a mistake in creating him a man.

According to Bobrisky, he is too pretty to be a man and he does not want to believe God made a mistake by making him a man. The 28-year old however disclosed that he would be changing his manhood to that of a female soon because he can afford it.

Sharing a video where he was dressed in a native attire at a party, the self-acclaimed male barbie doll wrote;

“I’m pretty sha.. Have got swag, class and posh. I don’t wanna believe God made a mistake creating me a man before, but now am fucking rich to fix myself a pussy. Can’t wait !!!!!!”