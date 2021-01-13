Goodness and mercies follow good people – Ngozi Ezeonu hails Mercy Johnson

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu in a latest statement on Wednesday hailed actress Mercy Johnson.

Nollywood veteran, Ngozi Ezeonu celebrates her 55th birthday today

Ngozi Ezwonu shared a picture of herself and Mercy Johnson via her Instagram account and captioned it;

“God’s goodness and mercies follow good people. @mercyjohnsonokojie I appreciate you.”

See the post below;

According to Wikipedia, Ngozi Ezeonu is a Nigerian actress and former journalist, notable for playing maternal characters in Nollywood movies.

In 2012, she starred in Adesuwa, a role that earned her the Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

