‘He is Ageless’ – Nkechi Blessing gushes over actor, Ramsey Nouah as they link up in America

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing took to Instagram to gush over the ageless legendary actor, Ramsey Nouah.

According to Nkechi, the 50-year-old actor has refused to age and he is still as talented and goofy as ever.

The 32-year-old actress added that she would be shooting a movie with Ramsey Nouah and it will be the biggest movie in the year 2021.

Sharing a photo she took with Ramsey Noah, Nkechi wrote;

“I use to think I was a Vibe until I met the legendary, ageless, Super Talented @ramseynouah He is a Whole MOOD…On the set of the Biggest Movie in 2021”

See how some social media users reacted to Nkechi’s photo with Ramsey Nouah;

@official_ka3na wrote “Ramsey was my childhood crush”

@benficta_nwaeze1 wrote “ALWAYS LOOKING YOUNG”

@aderewafatonadurowoju wrote “Really ageless for real”

Via Instagram
