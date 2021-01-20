TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘He is too cute’ – Nollywood celebrities react to new photo of Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire

By Kafayat

Mercy Aigbe, Mercy Aigbe and other Nollywood celebrities have reacted to the new photo of Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire.

In the photo which was shared by his mother, the toddler was seen fully dressed like an adult and according to Toyin, her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi styled their son.

Reacting to the photo, Toyin Abraham’s colleagues, fans and friends took to the comment section to praise the little boy and also to admire his good looks.

See some of their comments below;

@realmercyaigbe wrote “Cutie”

@mydemartins wrote “My Prince Charming”

@mercyjohnsonokojie wrote “My Ire with the swag”

@mo_bimpe wrote “Too cute”

@folukedaramolasalako wrote “Ireoluwa mi”

@femiadebayosalami wrote “Cute”

@queenbecca_ wrote “Daddy’s lookalike”

@abeniabdulwahab wrote “Swaggerlicious Ireoluwa”

Recall that of recent, the mother of one was advised not to do a DNA test for her son. This comes after the proud mother of one shared an adorable photo with her son on her official Instagram

