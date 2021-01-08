“Honorable Deji” trends after Bobrisky mentioned the name while teaching ladies how to moan during love making (Video)

“Honorable Deji” has been trending on social media since yesterday after Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky dropped the name in his recent tutorial.

Bobrisky had taken to his social media account to give women lessons on how to moan during lovemaking, as he however, mentioned ‘Honourable Deji,’ during his lecture.

See also: BBNaija: “Please close my property”— Erica to Kiddwaya after he shared a photo of himself with his legs open

Bobrisky mentioned the name while advising women to call the name of their prospective “sugar daddies” while having sex with them.

This has raised a lot of reactions on social media as Nigerians have been asking who “Honorable Deji” is and whether he is the one sponsoring Bobrisky.

Watch the video below.