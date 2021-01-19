How do we get our Aso Ebi – Celebrities react as singer Waje shares photo of her man Ric Hassani

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter Waje has been trending on social media today after she shared photo of her man Ric Hassani via her handle.

After she posted the photos, celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate her with the likes of Toyin Abraham asking when the Aso Ebi will be available.

Waje also posted the photo of herself and her man on Instagram with the caption, “it’s time”.

The likes of media personality, Toke Makinwa commented; “congratulations my friend, finally we can share the good news,” others like of Funke Akindele, Omawunmi, Mercy Johnson among others also reacted.

See their comments and reactions below;

