How My Ex-Girlfriend Tried To Extort $5 Million From Me – Dangote

News
By San

Nigerian Billionaire Alike Dangote, has told a U.S. court how his former American girlfriend, who exposed a part of his body via a social media post, is trying to extort $5 million from him.

Recall the drama started when the relationship between Dangote and Spikes aka Allarounda1 on Instagram went public on January 1, after Ms Spikes on the photo-sharing platform, ” shared a video showing herself seated and Mr Dangote stretching on a couch with an orange blanket.

The video gained social media attention after it went viral, as it also captured the ex-couples having a good time but became controversial after Dangote’s butt was exposed.

According to an earlier report by TheinfoNg, Dangote had filed a civil suit with a pseudonym against the lady identified as Autumn Spikes at a Miami-Dade County Court in Florida, United States of America.

The wealthy businessman used the pseudonym, John Doe, with AD, which stands for the ‘acronym’ for his name, Aliko Dangote, as his alias.

He seeks “excess of $30,000” in damages against Ms Spikes.

One of the court documents filed by the plaintiff on January 22, is titled, ‘Complaint petition for declaratory judgment complaint for (about) extortion petition for injunctive relief’.

The document accused Ms Spikes of libel, defamation, cyberstalking and a breach of agreement ”to keep their relationship private and off the social media”.

It stated that Mr Dangote’s “business acumen has made him a target for coercion by the defendant”, adding that Ms Spikes demanded “meritless claims of $5 million” in the nature of “palimony to which she is not legally entitled”.

Palimony is an amount of money a law court orders someone to pay regularly to a former partner whom they were living with but were not married to.

“Autumn Spikes has made a demand that the plaintiff pays her five million dollars ($5,000,000.00) as shown in Exhibit 1,” Mr Dangote’s court document states.

