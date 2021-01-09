“I Am Always High” – Naira Marley Reveals The Crazy Amount Of Weed He Smokes Daily

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has revealed that he is always high on weed.

The singer who is the leader of the Marlian fanbase in Nigeria has revealed the shocking amount of marijuana he smokes on a daily basis.

The street-hop musician made this known in a recent post on social media. According to Naira Marley, he smokes an average of 28 grams of hemp everyday.

“Loooooooooooooooool I’m actually always HIGH, 28grams a day that’s 1ounce 😂😂😂😂 wait who asked me again?”

