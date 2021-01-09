TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I Am Always High” – Naira Marley Reveals The Crazy Amount Of Weed He Smokes Daily

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has revealed that he is always high on weed.

The singer who is the leader of the Marlian fanbase in Nigeria has revealed the shocking amount of marijuana he smokes on a daily basis.

The street-hop musician made this known in a recent post on social media. According to Naira Marley, he smokes an average of 28 grams of hemp everyday.

“Loooooooooooooooool I’m actually always HIGH, 28grams a day that’s 1ounce 😂😂😂😂 wait who asked me again?”

In other news, Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has been dragged on social media for declaring her self a King.

Recall that the young millionaire released an apology video to everyone she offended with the nasty reply she gave when she was attacked for not acknowledging Nengi’s birthday.

 

