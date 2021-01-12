TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘I am forever indebted to you all’ – BBNaija Nengi promises her fans as she hits 2 million followers

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nengi Hampton has made promises to her followers on Instagram by assuring them that she is indebted to them.

She made this known in an appreciation post she penned down when she hit 2 million followers on Instagram.

According to the actress and model, she does not have the right words to show appreciation because she has never believed she would achieve that many followers someday.

In her words;

“A few months ago, if anyone had told me I’d have 2 million followers on Instagram, I’d think they were capping. I have no words to THANK each and every one of you. I am forever indebted to your love and encouragement.”

Nengi’s fellow ex-housemates, however, stormed her comment section to felicitate with her. See some of her comments below;

@officialozo__ wrote “You’ll only grow bigger and better”

@diane.russet wrote “Congratulations Nengi Pengi”

@wathonianyansi wrote “Woooooshhh… Congratulations hun

@tolanibaj wrote “Zammmn Ma! Congratulations darling…Well deserve”

@keepingupwithnengi wrote “You deserve all the love, baby girl… More reasons to celebrate are on the way”

Via Instagram
