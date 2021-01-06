TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter,…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress,…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’…

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She…

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone…

Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite…

Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate birthday

Nigerian lady shows off the house she bought after relocating to…

“I am not your mate” — BBNaija’s Tacha brags as Nicki Minaj follows her on Instagram (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

BBNaija made celebrity, Natasha Akide popularly known as Tacha has been excited since one of the biggest celebrities in the world, Nicki Minaj followed her on Instagram some hours ago.

Since American rapper, Nicki Minaj followed Tacha on the photo-sharing-app, the talented brand influencer and her fans known as Titans have taken to social media to celebrate the latest feat.

See also: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Getting Divorce After Six Years Of Marriage

READ ALSO

(Video) Bobrisky reveals he has big plans for BBNaija Tacha…

Nicki Minaj pens emotional note to her son as she finally…

Tacha also went on to drop a shade for those who are used to trolling her on the platform as she claimed she’s not their mate because she’s followed by one of the legends in the music industry.

See video of Tacha bragging below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Over…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi responsible”…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’ – BBNaija Vee…

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She Wants – Yul…

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone while singing…

Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite during live…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Insecticide Can stuck in Nigerian lady’s genitals after masturbating with it…

“I am not your mate” — BBNaija’s Tacha brags as Nicki Minaj follows her on…

Nigerian artiste, Bella Shmurda reacts to drunk stage performance reports

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Reportedly Getting Divorce After Six Years Of…

Big man dance: Watch as RMD shows off his dancing skills on a yacht in…

Bobrisky leaves men who cheat worried as he vows to “hook” their wives with…

Man worried over his wife response after he secretly took their kids for DNA…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More