I appreciate life more now because of 2020 – Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By San
Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the great lessons she has learnt about life in the previous year. The mother of one revealed tat 2020 made her appreciate life more now as she takes good care of herself and strives to be more financially stable.

“2020 has made me evolve, take good care of myself, appreciate life even more with crazy Covid, been financially stable in a financially crumbled society” the movie star partly stated.

Read her full statement below:

Her message read: “THE YEAR 2020 HAS BEEN MY BEST ADULT YEAR EVER.

“#2020 has made me evolve, take good care of myself, appreciate life even more with crazy Covid, been financially stable in a financially crumbled society,2020 has made me appreciate privacy, minding my business and drinking so much water.

“I think 2020 it’s safe to Say I won.. SO I TAKE A MIN TO SAY” SELF, THANK YOU FOR BEEN GREAT THRU CTAZY 2020. Thank you to all for your love, Your support, and most especially Your Prayers..

“2020 Was Made easy cause I had you all, I’m grateful for your Love. As you step into the year 2021 I wish you every thing your heart desires. May God/Allah/And the universe Bless you as we step unto a new decade.

“Lastly I wish to say I’m glad you are ALIVE. Happy new year in a few hours. MAY YOUR NEW YEAR BE SPARKLING..

“Do take out time for yourselves. Skip social media for a minute, Thank what ever God/god you serve..
Reflect,Redirect and Rebuild. May 2021 be good to you. Love you All. Signing Out of 2020 socially.”

