I can cope with a cheating man but not a stingy man – Actress, Queeneth Agbor

Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor, has given her opinion on the kind of man she can cope with.

According to the actress, she revealed she doesn’t mind if her man cheats on her as long as he spoils her lavishly with gifts.

See also: Bobrisky claims he can’t wait to spend “N532Million” on his 30th birthday

Queeneth Agbor stressed that she can cope with a cheating man but not a stingy man.

She made this known in an interview with the PUNCH she said, “I can cope with a cheating man, provided he ‘cheats responsibly’. He could cheat then make it up to me by spoiling me. A man who cheats would eventually get tired of doing that, the same way King Solomon in the Bible got tired. History never fails to repeat itself. He would definitely get tired and change but a stingy man would remain like that for life. Stinginess is not permitted around me.”