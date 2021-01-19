I can’t afford Benz, please manage this small Toyota – Actor Ijebu says as he buys wife a brand new car

Popular Nigerian Actor Olatayo Amokade, popularly known as Ijebu has gifted his wife a car. The actor made this known in a post he made on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of his lovely wife with her new car gift, the actor had the sweetest words for her.

Ijebu explained that he does not have money to get her a Benz for now, but she should manage the Matrix he was able to afford.

“I don’t have money for Benz for now My LOVE 😍 pls Manage This Matrix For Now 💃💃💃. I Love You 💕,” he captioned the photo.

On her part, Ijebu’s wife also shared the same photo and appreciated her husband.

Referring to him as her love, the excited wife showed prayers on her husband for his gift.

She wrote, “My love, i don’t know how to thank you for this gift, my God will reward you in 100 folds, you will never lack every good things of this world. Thank you, i love you❤.

“To everyone that rejoice with me, to those that fuel it and to those that keep giving me money for the plate number thank you all God bless. A rire barawa se.🙏🏾”