I can’t believe it – Nigerians react to new photos of Yemi Alade

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the new photos of popular singer, Yemi Alade that surfaced on the internet on Friday.

Many found it hard to believe she is the one as she looked all different in the new photos.

😂😂😂 you did it …. with pride https://t.co/uvYXxAliGG — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) January 15, 2021

The photo also gathered some reactions after Nigerian artiste, Patoranking shared it on his timeline.

This led to many thinking Patoranking and Yemi Alade were dating.

Patoraking on Friday afternoon took to his twitter page to share lovely photos of Yemi Alade and tagged them: Mon Bébé ❤️

