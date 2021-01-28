‘I don’t have a relationship with her’ – BBNaija Vee hints on her relationship with Venita

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Victoria Adeyele popularly referred to as Vee has revealed in an interview with HIP TV, the status of her relationship with ex-housemate and actress, Venita.

According to Vee, she does not have a relationship with Venita who happens to be related to Neo, her boyfriend.

Speaking further, the ex London based mentioned that although Venita and her boyfriend are relatives, there is nothing she can do about that because can’t choose who their family is.

@yejideoba wrote “You can’t form relationships with everyone”

@kennethwendyy wrote “I feel d sadness with her tone when she said, she had no relationship with Venita…. personally i feel Venita is doing TOO MUCH, VENITA LET GO OF THE HATE IN UR HRT, so that MEN that can take care of you will find you!.”

@sensepolice wrote “‘You can’t choose who your family is’ yet ‘it is cordial’. What happened to little miss blunt and her bluntness”

@_divine_chidimma wrote “I love the confidence. Woo talk am as e be”

@linda_whyte840 wrote “I love the way she answered the question”