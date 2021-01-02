‘I don’t have a rival in the movie industry’ – Actress, Shan George brags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


most beautiful Nollywood actresses who are single mothers
Shan George

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has disclosed that she doesn’t have any rival in the movie industry.

According to the 50-year-old actress, she has never seen anyone as a rival in her life. She added saying acting isn’t about who earns more because that does not qualify one as a better actress.

In her words;

Nigerians in shock as Actress, Chika Lann celebrates new…

‘God did not put me to shame’ – Mercy…

“I don’t have a rival in the industry and I have never had one. In every aspect of my life, I have never seen anyone as a rival. Instead, I see people as partners. Acting is not about who earns more. Earning much does not mean that one is bigger or in a better class than others. I treat all my jobs equally― whether I am paid as low as N50, 000 or as high as N1m. One’s attitude is what takes one far. Over the years, I have built relationships with some actors that would gladly feature in my movie, irrespective of what I can afford to give them.”

