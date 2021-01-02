‘I don’t have a rival in the movie industry’ – Actress, Shan George brags

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has disclosed that she doesn’t have any rival in the movie industry.

According to the 50-year-old actress, she has never seen anyone as a rival in her life. She added saying acting isn’t about who earns more because that does not qualify one as a better actress.

In her words;

“I don’t have a rival in the industry and I have never had one. In every aspect of my life, I have never seen anyone as a rival. Instead, I see people as partners. Acting is not about who earns more. Earning much does not mean that one is bigger or in a better class than others. I treat all my jobs equally― whether I am paid as low as N50, 000 or as high as N1m. One’s attitude is what takes one far. Over the years, I have built relationships with some actors that would gladly feature in my movie, irrespective of what I can afford to give them.”