TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter,…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress,…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises…

Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate birthday

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone…

Check out lovely picture of Toyin Abraham’s son, Ire

‘Don’t be misled’ – Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

“I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.” – Cardi B explains why she didn’t let her daughter listen to WAP

Entertainment
By San

American rapper, Cardi B has replied to critics on social media after a video of her stopping her hit track, WAP when her daughter, Kulture walked into the room.

On Monday, Cardi B explained to a Twitter user that she doesn’t make music for children. Also, she gets paid to create hits, not take care of other people’s kids.

“Ya needs to stop with this already! I’m not jojosiwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults,” Cardi said to the user. “Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I I’m [sic] a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

READ ALSO

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way…

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s…

Cardi’s comments come after video surfaced of her playing her smash single “WAP” on Instagram Live. In the midst of her playing the song, Cardi and Offset’s daughter Kulture wandered into the room. The sight of Kulture prompted Cardi to immediately turn off the music.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Over…

”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi responsible”…

‘Why i go naked on social media’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’ – BBNaija Vee…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay – Bobrisky advises Ladies to leave…

Actress Ejine Okoroafor slays in new photo to celebrate birthday

The moment Simi used her daughter, Adejare’s leg as a microphone while singing…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians react to viral video of Bella Shmurda high as a kite during live…

Once My Daughter Becomes An Adult, She Can Live Life The Way She Wants – Yul…

‘You’re good but lazy’ – Nigerians drag singer, Wande coal for…

‘You all outdid yourselves’ – BBNaija Nengi tells her fans

Nigerian lady shows off the house she bought after relocating to the US

“I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.” – Cardi B explains…

(Video) Bobrisky reveals he has big plans for BBNaija Tacha and Nengi, Nigerians…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More