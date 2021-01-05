“I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.” – Cardi B explains why she didn’t let her daughter listen to WAP

American rapper, Cardi B has replied to critics on social media after a video of her stopping her hit track, WAP when her daughter, Kulture walked into the room.

On Monday, Cardi B explained to a Twitter user that she doesn’t make music for children. Also, she gets paid to create hits, not take care of other people’s kids.

“Ya needs to stop with this already! I’m not jojosiwa! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults,” Cardi said to the user. “Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I I’m [sic] a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

Cardi’s comments come after video surfaced of her playing her smash single “WAP” on Instagram Live. In the midst of her playing the song, Cardi and Offset’s daughter Kulture wandered into the room. The sight of Kulture prompted Cardi to immediately turn off the music.