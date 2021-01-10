“I love yahoo boys because they know how to spend” – Actress, Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress, Efia Ofo in a recent statement disclosed that she loves internet fraudsters who are popularly referred to as yahoo boys in Nigeria.

She made this known in a question and answer session with fans on her official Instagram page.

A fan asked her if she loves internet scammers and in response to the question, Efia Odo said she loves fraudsters because they know how to spend money lavishly.

The actress added that life is all about money as she shares a video to bank up her claims.