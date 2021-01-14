TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘I love you both & don’t want to lose any of you’ – Lady reveals to her boyfriend she’s into girls (screenshot)

By Olumide

A WhatsApp conversation between a Nigerian lady and her boyfriend has gone viral on social media over the content it contains.

In the chat, the lady revealed to her boyfriend for the first time that she’s a lesbian and she is into girls but still wants to keep dating him together with her Lesbian partner because she loves them both and doesn’t want to lose them.

The chat starts with the lady chatting up her man, saying she needs to tell him ‘something important,’ the boyfriend however then tried to inquired if there was any problem.

At first, the lady admitted she was finding it hard to open up to him, but still summoned the courage to reveal her big secret.

She told her man that she is into girls and has a Lesbian partner named Jennifer. She also went on to say she loves them both and don’t want to lose any of them.

It is however unknown how the boyfriend handled the situation.

See the chat below;

