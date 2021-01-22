TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I miss him every second – Veteran actress, Mama Rainbow remembers husband 37 years after death

Nollywood
By Olumide

Veteran Nollywood actress Idowu Phillips better known as Mama Rainbow on Friday remembered her late husband Ayanfemi Phillips 37 years after his death.

Mama Rainbow took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her late husband and captioned it with a long message.

“37 YEARS AGO JUST STILL LIKE YESTERDAY MY DEAREST HUSBAND ❤️💔🥵🥵🥵lost my husband some years ago We celebrated our 10-year anniversary in 70s and we were looking forward to many more years to come, but God had a different plan. I miss him every second.

“I find my comfort and strength from the Holy scriptures and remembering how he loved and I can’t never forget how much femi loves me BUT today he has come back @officialfemiphillips @olabisiomolara8 @rotimiashiwaju,” she wrote.

