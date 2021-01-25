TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe…

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’…

Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being…

Toyin Lawani advises people with maids and staff after…

Davido’s Jowo music visuals featuring Nengi and RMD hit 10M views…

BBNaija Uriel reveals she went broke after buying herself a…

I sat at the owner’s side – Celebrity stylist, Abbyke Domina says as she buys a Range Rover (Photo)

Fashion
By Olumide

Celebrity fashion designer Abike Adedeji has revealed she is now a owner of a Range Rover Velar after buying one from a Lagos based car dealer.

Abike, who is the woman behind the Abbyke Domina fashion brand took to her social media account to share a picture of the interior of her new whip over the weekend.

“I sat at the owner’s side! Thank You God!” she captioned the picture showing her hand on the steering wheel.

READ ALSO

Cross-dresser James Brown starts 2021 with new stunning…

See also: Cheers to the holiday – BBNaija’s Dorathy shares video and pictures of her cruising

Apart from designing and selling clothes, Abbyke is also the publisher of The Celebrity Shoot magazine, which has featured the likes of Toke Makinwa, Annie Idibia, Mercy Aigbe, Bisola Aiyeola, BamBam and Teddy A, Munachi Abii among other celebrities.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband Cries Out After…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on social media

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe as she becomes…

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’ –…

Naira Marley reacts to video of students arrested for being Marlians

Toyin Lawani advises people with maids and staff after discovering one of her…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

I sat at the owner’s side – Celebrity stylist, Abbyke Domina says as…

Cheers to the holiday – BBNaija’s Dorathy shares video and pictures…

‘Too much women can destroy you’ – Reno Omokri advises men to stop…

No day goes by that your thoughts don’t cross my mind – Ahmed Musa pens…

Reactions as BBNaija’s Vee wonders why people are shocked that she…

Checkout throwback video of Peter Okoye after losing Mr Campus University of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More