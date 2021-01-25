I sat at the owner’s side – Celebrity stylist, Abbyke Domina says as she buys a Range Rover (Photo)

Celebrity fashion designer Abike Adedeji has revealed she is now a owner of a Range Rover Velar after buying one from a Lagos based car dealer.

Abike, who is the woman behind the Abbyke Domina fashion brand took to her social media account to share a picture of the interior of her new whip over the weekend.

“I sat at the owner’s side! Thank You God!” she captioned the picture showing her hand on the steering wheel.

Apart from designing and selling clothes, Abbyke is also the publisher of The Celebrity Shoot magazine, which has featured the likes of Toke Makinwa, Annie Idibia, Mercy Aigbe, Bisola Aiyeola, BamBam and Teddy A, Munachi Abii among other celebrities.