‘I saw the pride and sense of fulfillment in my mother’s eyes’ – Kemi Afolabi finally breaks silence on being a landlady

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has finally broken her silence following the news about her latest achievement as a landlady.

Recall that a few hours ago, congratulations were in order for the mother of one on the opening of her new house in Lagos.

According to Kemi, she saw the pride and sense of fulfilment in her mother’s eyes when she unveiled the house, adding that the feeling of becoming a landlady is a satisfactory one.

Kemi also used the opportunity to appreciate her friends, colleagues and family members who honoured her invite to her housewarming party.

In her words;

“Moving into my new home is such a fulfilling feeling! I feel so blessed to have this wonderful celebration with my friends and family, most importantly my mother, I saw the pride and sense of fulfilment in her eyes and it made me feel super elated that I was able to do this in front of my mother, with her super hale and hearty.

I want to also thank the good people who made my house a home yesterday by gracing the occasion, dancing and rejoicing with you all yesterday has to be the sweetest thing.

To my fans, well-wishers and supporters, my dreams are nothing without your support, there is no Kemi Afolabi without you all, the hard work paid out because I have you guys as my backbone, pillar and support, I can say you all made this happen.

Most importantly, my thanks go to Almighty Allah, the author and finisher of my faith, the one who makes all things possible.

I am praying for you all that good things, joy and happiness would never cease from your homes Insha Allah

Thank you,
Alhaja Anota Kemi Afolabi.”

Via Instagram
