I sniff my husband’s boxers, armpit when I am down – Angela Nwosu says,

Angela Nwosu, a spiritualist and sex therapist in a recent statement that has gone viral revealed how she sniffs her husband’s boxers and armpit whenever she feels down in order to revive her spirit.

In a post on her Instagram page on Saturday, the controversial sex therapist said she indulges in such activities because it gets her hyped, intoxicated and calms frayed nerves.

Nwosu also urged her fans to try it at home with their husbands as long as he is a neat man.

“I sniff my husband’s boxers and armpit when I am down. It lifts my spirit and get me hyped instantly. You guys might not understand the feeling, it intoxicates. As long as your husband is a neat man, try it and see. It reduces quick temper. Thank me later,” she wrote.

See her post below;