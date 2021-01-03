I will divorce my husband if he asks for DNA test after giving birth – Lady

As the issue concerning DNA continues to trend in the country, a Nigerian lady has vowed to divorce her husband if he ever demanded for a DNA test for their child.

In a tweet, the Twitter user @EniolaShitta wrote:

‘God knows, if I ever use my body to carry your child and you ask for a DNA test, I will give you that test and afterwards, your divorce papers.’

When one of her followers tried to explain that she can’t fault men based on sad experiences from the past, the lady replied by saying so many men are rushing to demand DNA tests without understanding what they are actually saying.’