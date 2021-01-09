“I won’t block you on WhatsApp and Instagram” – Comedian Basket Mouth assures DJ Cuppy

It looks like popular comedian Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth has shown a form of support for DJ Cuppy after he shared a photo of himself and Dj Cuppy with a vow not to block her from his social media pages.

Recall that Dj Cuppy had during the week revealed that Zlatan blocked her on Instagram and WhatsApp for reasons she doesn’t understand.

However, Basket Mouth statement may have come at the right time.

The comedian wrote, “@cuppymusic, I promise never to block you on WhatsApp & Instagram…even Twitter sef.”

His statement however got some funny reactions from his followers.