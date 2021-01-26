‘I would rather be a nun than be a lesbian’ – BBNaija’s Khloe

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi better known as Khloe has given her opinion about lesbianism.

According to Khloe, she disclosed she would rather be a nun than be a lesbian.

The reality TV star made this known while answering questions from her fans on her Instagram page.

A female follower had asked the reality TV star if she’ll date her.

“Are you a lesbian? I would date. Would you date me?” the female follower asked.

Khloe told the follower that it’s against her religion and she wouldn’t try it.

“I would rather be a nun than being that. No offense to who is but my religion is against it,” she replied.

See the post below;