‘I would rather be a nun than be a lesbian’ – BBNaija’s Khloe

Entertainment
By Olumide
BBNaija star Khloe celebrates 26th birthday with steamy photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayomi better known as Khloe has given her opinion about lesbianism.

According to Khloe, she disclosed she would rather be a nun than be a lesbian.

The reality TV star made this known while answering questions from her fans on her Instagram page.

A female follower had asked the reality TV star if she’ll date her.

“Are you a lesbian? I would date. Would you date me?” the female follower asked.

Khloe told the follower that it’s against her religion and she wouldn’t try it.

“I would rather be a nun than being that. No offense to who is but my religion is against it,” she replied.

See the post below;

