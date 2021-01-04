”If anything happens to my children, I will hold Kumuyi responsible” – Don Davis’ Mum

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don Davis Archibong, the JSS 1 student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, who was allegedly assaulted by the staff and students of the school, says her Facebook account has been disabled.

Okezie, who had always utilized the Facebook page to demand justice for her son, alleged that some members of the Deeper Life High school went to her last child’s nursery school to inquire about her home address.

In a video shared today on another page she uses, Mrs Okezie said she will hold the senior pastor of the church, Williams Kumuyi and the school management responsible should anything happen to her children.

In her words

”Deeper Lift High School people went to my little baby’s shool to make enquiry about my address. The reason I don’t know. You want to disable my facebook and come and kill me inward? People should not know what happened to me? If you get a hold of this video, share it. If you disable this one, I will come out of another angle and I will keep coming out until Don Davis gets justice since I don’t have anybody to speak for me. Foreign countries come and speak for me. They are disabling my account. Why are they going to my baby’s school to ask about my address. A whole church. What for? If anything happens to my children, Deeper Life and Kumuyi, I will hold you responsible”

Watch the video she shared below