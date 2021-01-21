“If I Don’t Find Love, I’ll Have My Kids Through Artificial Insemination – BBNaija Housemate, Alex

Reality TV star, Alexandra Sandra Asogwa Amuche popularly known as Alex Unusual has stated that she cannot marry a short man and that is very important.

The BBNaija housemate who shared a video of a conversation she had with her friends on Snapchat revealed the qualities she wants in a man. She also revealed that the last time she was in a relationship was in 2018.

Alex further revealed that if love doesn’t come her way, she will have her kids through artificial insemination.

