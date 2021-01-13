“If it didn’t close in Unilag, it can’t close now” – Troll savagely tells Toke Makinwa over ‘Close Legs Association ‘

Recall that popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa in a recent tweet indicated interest to join the Stingy Women Association in reaction to the viral Stingy Men Association of Nigeria (SMAN) trend on Tuesday.

Her statement however earned her severe trolling on Twitter.

Toke Makinwa while reacting to SMAN wrote; “This stingy men association na wa ooo… Abeg where can I sign up for Close legs association #Wemoveeee”

This stingy men association na wa ooo… Abeg where can I sign up for Close legs association #Wemoveeee — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) January 12, 2021

However, a troll identified as @MadamCondensed savagely claimed the popular media personnel could not do so.

She wrote, “If it didn’t close in Unilag it can’t close now.”

See tweet:

If it didn't close in Unilag it can't close now. https://t.co/SHqKKp9JiE — Emerald (@MadamCondensed) January 12, 2021

The tweet has received different reactions on Twitter.