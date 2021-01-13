“If it didn’t close in Unilag, it can’t close now” – Troll savagely tells Toke Makinwa over ‘Close Legs Association ‘

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide
Recall that popular media personnel, Toke Makinwa in a recent tweet indicated interest to join the Stingy Women Association in reaction to the viral Stingy Men Association of Nigeria (SMAN) trend on Tuesday.

Her statement however earned her severe trolling on Twitter.

Toke Makinwa while reacting to SMAN wrote; “This stingy men association na wa ooo… Abeg where can I sign up for Close legs association #Wemoveeee”

See also: Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make woman, her children go mad (Video)

However, a troll identified as @MadamCondensed savagely claimed the popular media personnel could not do so.

She wrote, “If it didn’t close in Unilag it can’t close now.”

The tweet has received different reactions on Twitter.

