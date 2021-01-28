If you can’t buy her iPhone 12 or bone straight this Valentine, let her find true love elsewhere – Erigga advises men

Popular Nigerian rap artiste, Erigga, has taken to social media to advise men ahead of the Feb 14th Valentine’s day which is a few weeks away.

Over the past few days, Valentine’s day also known as Lovers day has been trending on social media with lovers showing off different gift packages and expectations.

However, in a post Erigga shared via his Twitter handle, he advised men who cannot afford to gift their girls iPhone 12 and bone straight hair for the occasion to break up with them so that they can find true love.

“If you no fit give your girl iPhone 12 or better bone straight this Valentine as gift. Bros being free her make she go find TRUE LOVE,” he wrote.

