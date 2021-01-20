IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife Sonia shares sultry photo for birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Sonia La Reina, ex-wife to Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has shared some sultry photo to celebrate her birthday.

Sonia shared revealing pictures of herself on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Deeply in love with all that I am, all that I have and all that’s coming my way,” she wrote.

In another post she wrote, “The gift of Life is something humans take for granted the most, but to know how fragile we are and how little it takes for a life to end, you would understand what a powerful miracle it took to keep us alive till today’s date.

“And you would understand that it’s truly a privilege to see another day and, most importantly, be able to experience Love & presence of people we love. I remind myself of this daily and it always get me feeling like,” she wrote.

 

