TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I…

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe…

‘A woman’s happiest day is not her wedding day’…

Passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Benin-Ore road (Video)

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his profession on social media

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to reveal that he is a fraudster, widely known as ‘Yahoo Boy’ and very much proud of it.

The man identified as simply Yemi on twitter has got quite a lot of reactions hours after making the bold claims.

‘I AM A YAHOO BOY!!! & I AM FVCKING PROUD OF IT!!!’. Yemi tweeted

READ ALSO

Lady Happily Flaunts Boyfriend Washing Her Underwear – Video

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter…

 

Some netizens while reacting criticized his choice of career while on user stood out for defending Yemi for choosing to becoming a “Yahoo Boy”

Read Also:Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri (Graphic Photos)

See her tweets below:

‘Unashamedly and unapogetically you’ve owned up your hustle. This MF won’t give you connections for jobs but they’d be the first to scream “yahoo is fraud”’ Stop bleating about yahoo boys, they are not d problem of Nigeria. A lot of these guys had 2 indulge in yahoo becos they were left with no options and I guess if you were in their shoes with no connections, jobs, nd an influential parents you’d do everything 2 rise above poverty.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

‘You Can’t Take ‘Jenifa’ Anywhere’ – Funke Akindele’s Husband Cries Out After…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on social media

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter & had two kids…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her Thighs As Pastor…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe as she becomes…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his profession on…

Lady Happily Flaunts Boyfriend Washing Her Underwear – Video

DJ Cuppy presents annual report on what happened to the N5billion her foundation…

‘Do not judge people by what you heard about them’ – Actor,…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter & had two kids…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of Patoranking and…

BBNaija Dorathy dragged on social media over inability to loose weight despite…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More