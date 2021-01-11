I’m grateful for the friends that stayed and those that left – IK Ogbonna says as he celebrates 37th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, professionally known as IK Ogbona, took to his social media handle today to celebrate his 37th birthday.

IK shared a lovely photo and also captioned it with a strong message.

He wrote;

“Times are changing
What used to be our normal yesterday changed to abnormal right before our eyes.
Every new Age, we celebrate growth and we forget temporarily that we would never get young again. Next new Age is just by the corner, I’m eternally grateful to God for allowing me see this day as undeserving as I am. I’m grateful for the friends that stayed and the friends that left, I’m grateful for people that have endeavored to see me grow in every factor of my life. Don’t celebrate me today if you will not celebrate me everyday in your Hearts…
Don’t celebrate me if you will not support my growth… today will be gone in another 24 hours but we will still be here to help each other grow.
Happy birthday to me ❤️”

