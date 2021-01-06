I’m not on anyone’s level – BBNaija’s Kiddwaya shades Ex-housemates

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide
kiddwaya-blows-hot

BBNaija lockdown housemate now reality star, Kiddwaya has sparked controversy on social media following a recent statement from him.

Of late, Kiddwaya has been bragging about his connections and wealth.

However, his recent display of wealth seems not to have gone down well with Nigerians.

In a latest statement, the Benue born rich kid believes he is not on the same level as anyone after having dinner with top guns in Dubai.

His tweet read: “After the week I’ve had. The people I’ve met. Pls don’t compare me to your favourite anymore. I think that ship has God damn sailed. “

This was seen as a shade at other ex-housemates and Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

