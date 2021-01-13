TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ –…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the…

Muslims Call Out Ahmed Musa For Posting Photo Of His Wife Kissing…

Instagram suspends Tunde Ednut’s new account after hitting 1m followers in two days

Entertainment
By San
Tunde Ednut

Instagram has suspended the official Instagram page of popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut, just two days after he re-emerged on the platform.

Few weeks back, Tunde Ednut’s old account which has over 2million followers was suspended by Instagram, forcing him to create a new Instagram account after efforts to recover the old account failed.

Fellow celebrities announced Tunde’s return with much acclaim.

READ ALSO

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a…

The new account clocked one million followers just about 72 hours after it was set up.

The blogger celebrated the milestone by giving out cash to followers. Few hours later, the Mark Zuckerberg owned platform struck.

The development is generating a buzz on social media as many take turns to upbraid or sympathise with the controversial blogger.

The reason for this second suspension is still unknown.

However, Instagram has a stringent law against copyright infringement that allows Instagram to suspend any account that violates it.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child in Bayelsa State

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association of Nigeria…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make woman, her children…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ – Troll blames…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Instagram suspends Tunde Ednut’s new account after hitting 1m followers in two…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

Seun Kuti appoints D’Banj as President of ‘Cheerful Givers…

Adekunle Gold recounts how he met Simi as they shower encomium on each other to…

The story behind the ”Stingy Men Association of Nigeria”

Lady sparks reaction after sharing a photo taken with her mother 10 years ago

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More