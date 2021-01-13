Instagram suspends Tunde Ednut’s new account after hitting 1m followers in two days

Instagram has suspended the official Instagram page of popular Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut, just two days after he re-emerged on the platform.

Few weeks back, Tunde Ednut’s old account which has over 2million followers was suspended by Instagram, forcing him to create a new Instagram account after efforts to recover the old account failed.

Fellow celebrities announced Tunde’s return with much acclaim.

The new account clocked one million followers just about 72 hours after it was set up.

The blogger celebrated the milestone by giving out cash to followers. Few hours later, the Mark Zuckerberg owned platform struck.

The development is generating a buzz on social media as many take turns to upbraid or sympathise with the controversial blogger.

The reason for this second suspension is still unknown.

However, Instagram has a stringent law against copyright infringement that allows Instagram to suspend any account that violates it.