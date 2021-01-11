‘It takes a lot of willpower to withstand trolls’ – BBNaija Nengi laments bitterly

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija season 5, second runner up, Nengi Rebecca Hampton has revealed that it takes a lot of willpower to withstand social media trolls.

According to Nengi in the reply, she gave one of her fans who asked how she has been able to handle comments from social media trolls, It has not been an easy one for her.

A fan identified as @JJarscor asked;

“Nengi Pengi you are always loved. How do you cope with all the troll from left, right and centre? I hope it is not affecting your mental health. Always the lord is your strength… Stay happy always 100%”

Nengi replied with;

“It’s not easy I must say cause in as much as I put myself up for it, public figures and celebrities are still human and having to see the trolling and insults, it takes a lot of Will power to withstand and not give up. I am happy I got you all that love me so that is enough for me”

Via Instagram
