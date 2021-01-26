It’s been 10 beautiful years – Ned Nwoko celebrates his Moroccan’s wife ahead of her 30th birthday

Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko recently took to social media to celebrate 10 years of being with his Moroccan wife Laila Charani.

Ned Nwoko made this known on Instagram as he revealed few days are left to his wife Laila’s 30th birthday.

Sharing a photo of himself and Laila Charani Nwoko, Ned wrote: “Laila will be 30 years in a few days time. It feels like yesterday. It has been ten beautiful years. Amazing how she has matured over the years.”

It seems Ned Nwoko married Laila Charani when she was 20, the now have 3 children together.

Laila is also Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel’s co-wife.