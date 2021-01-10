Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu opens a big cosmetics store in Lagos

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu has joined the league of entrepreneurs in the Movie Industry as she opens a big cosmetic store in Lagos.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of how she grew from a small business owner to how she opened a store, the mother of two wrote;

“HOW WE STARTED, HOW it WAS, HOW ITS CURRENTLY GOING… PLS JUST THANK THE LORD ON MY BEHALF.. it been a long journey down here, I mean it been a whole journey (a story for another day)..today I just want yall to thank the Lord with me and pls come and celebrate with me… @tripplerglow now has a physical office after running the business from the comfort of my home for 2 yrs. we are so glad to welcome yall to this amazing new chapter and as time goes on we will be unveiling everything we have in stock but first, let’s shop and parry.. its 50%discount on all products for today.. pls follow my business page for more info (detailed address on our igstory) looking forward to hosting yall GINA LOVES YOU ALL.

Watch the video below;